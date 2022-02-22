Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Shares Up 1.3%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 8,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 82,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.