Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,189.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $34,189.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

