Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($75.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.06) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($61.15) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($61,145.11).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 3,166 ($43.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,200.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,057.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.97. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 3,162 ($43.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($85.82).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

