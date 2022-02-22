Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Seaboard worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,099.02 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.