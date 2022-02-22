Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Flex worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

