Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of AlloVir worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,280 shares of company stock valued at $357,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.08. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

