Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of ACCO Brands worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

