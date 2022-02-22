Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of American Software worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,958,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

