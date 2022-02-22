Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 108,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of NovaGold Resources worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $205,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

