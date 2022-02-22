Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,247 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Digi International worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $704.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. upped their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

