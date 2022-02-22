Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of BlackBerry worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 24.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,094 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

