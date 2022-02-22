Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Organogenesis worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after buying an additional 1,057,263 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $832.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.