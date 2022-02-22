Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Neenah worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neenah by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neenah by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

