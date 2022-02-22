German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 40,585 shares.The stock last traded at $38.90 and had previously closed at $39.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

