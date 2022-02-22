Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.88

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

