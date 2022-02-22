Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $406,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40.

On Monday, January 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80.

NOW traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,941. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $581.91 and a 200 day moving average of $624.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

