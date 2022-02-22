Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.69. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 91,840 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

