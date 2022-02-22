Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $14.99. Glanbia shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

