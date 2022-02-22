Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 250,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,271. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.67 million, a PE ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLT. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

