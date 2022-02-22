Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 612,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,079. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 652.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

