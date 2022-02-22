Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,404.33.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 653,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

