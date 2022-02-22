Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.20

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $26.42. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

