Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT makes up approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.05% of Global Medical REIT worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,849,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,371. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

