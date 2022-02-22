Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Global Payments worth $74,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

