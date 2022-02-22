Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 27,500 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,884. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

