Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile (TSE:GS)
Featured Articles
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.