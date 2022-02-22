GoByte Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $137,899.41 and approximately $74.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 150.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

