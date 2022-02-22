GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.41% of GoDaddy worth $512,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $814,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,239 shares of company stock worth $607,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

