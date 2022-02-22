goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

goeasy stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. goeasy has a twelve month low of $94.62 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

