GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 114,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,863,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 8,015.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,018,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 97,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GoHealth by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

