Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Down 3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 116,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 143,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 19.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$173.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

