Goldcoin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $64,328.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00283269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,881,843 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

