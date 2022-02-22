Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 191,209 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Vuzix worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 43.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $360.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

