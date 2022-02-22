Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 296,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

