Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

