Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 252,808 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MultiPlan worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after buying an additional 1,131,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 888,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

In other news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

