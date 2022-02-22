Golem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.88 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Golem has a market cap of $314.51 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00108607 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

