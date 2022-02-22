Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $292.33

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.33 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.40), with a volume of 8,759 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

