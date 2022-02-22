good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.62

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 178473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.02 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.