Govi Reaches Market Cap of $13.11 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Govi has a market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $238,388.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.