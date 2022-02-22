Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Graco has increased its dividend by 41.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Graco has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 749,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,178. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,253,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 170,777 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

