GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 13593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $2,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GrafTech International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GrafTech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.