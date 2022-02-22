Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.17

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,252.17 ($17.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,064 ($14.47). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,081 ($14.70), with a volume of 310,927 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.03) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.27) to GBX 1,325 ($18.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,252.17.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.