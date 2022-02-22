Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

