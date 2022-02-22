Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
Recommended Stories
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.