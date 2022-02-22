Graphlinq Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $447,946.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $447,946.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108358 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

