Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.51 and traded as high as C$39.33. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$39.03, with a volume of 1,218,533 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

