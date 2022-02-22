Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,631,520 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

