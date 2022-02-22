Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 6,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.