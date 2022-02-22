Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 6,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
GGAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
