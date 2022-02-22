Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 417,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.