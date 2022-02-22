Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

